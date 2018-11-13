203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Basketball Bearcats open season at home today; Ladycats travel to Jacksboro

Aledo point guard Riley Sale drives to the bucket last week against Boswell. Both the Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams are in action today. Photo by Howard Hurd

Both the Aledo High School basketball teams are in action today, but in different locales.

The Bearcats will open the 2018-19 season at home today against county-rival Brock.

The varsity game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym.

Both sub-varsity squads will play on the main floor with the freshman contest beginning at 5 p.m. and the junior varsity game tipping off at approximately 6:15 p.m.

The Ladycats (0-2) will travel to Jacksboro in a varsity-JV-only affair.

The JV game will begin at 5 p.m. with the varsity game tipping off at 6:30 p.m.

