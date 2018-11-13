Basketball Bearcats open season at home today; Ladycats travel to Jacksboro

Both the Aledo High School basketball teams are in action today, but in different locales.

The Bearcats will open the 2018-19 season at home today against county-rival Brock.

The varsity game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym.

Both sub-varsity squads will play on the main floor with the freshman contest beginning at 5 p.m. and the junior varsity game tipping off at approximately 6:15 p.m.

The Ladycats (0-2) will travel to Jacksboro in a varsity-JV-only affair.

The JV game will begin at 5 p.m. with the varsity game tipping off at 6:30 p.m.