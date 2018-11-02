Arrests made, property recovered in vehicle burglaries case

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Office:

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division recovered a large amount of stolen property stemming from a vehicle burglary ring.

Sheriff’s patrol deputies arrested a man and woman Monday after locating stolen property inside their vehicle during a traffic stop.

The case originated earlier that morning when deputies responded to a vehicle burglary call in the 14000-block of Belclaire Avenue in Aledo. The homeowners reported unknown suspects broke into their truck parked outside their home and took a set of keys, a pocket knife and a remote garage door opener. A short time later, one of the victims observed the garage door opening when a white Ford SUV drove passed their home. The other victim followed the vehicle in his truck, and captured the license plate number.

Another vehicle burglary was reported a few blocks away on Roderick Road, where construction tools and gear were reported stolen.

Deputies conducted a stop North FM 730 where the suspects were arrested.

Earlier this week, Sheriff’s investigators recovered a box truck in Fort Worth filled with stolen property from the burglary of Azle Christian Church, connecting it to the suspects through their investigation. Sheriff’s investigators recovered additional stolen items reported from other cases which were located at a trailer lot in Azle where the suspects had been staying. Investigators also located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

The suspects were identified as William Perry Stanley, 39, of Watauga, and Amber Jeanette Pearson, 28, of Fort Worth. Both suspects were charged with burglary of a vehicle. Stanley and Pearson each posted a $2,500 bond.

Sheriff’s investigators are seeking additional warrants for the remaining cases pending the investigations.

Recovered stolen property includes dozens of power tools and hand tools, construction gear and clothing, ladder, TV, moving equipment, coolers, camera, compressor, sound equipment, generators and a checkbook.

“The recent addition of deputies has proven to be valuable to our Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions,” said Sheriff Larry Fowler. “Our Criminal Investigations Division often works with our patrol unit to solve cases. In this case, we have solved five burglary cases with the arrest of these two individuals.”