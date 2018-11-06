203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Amarillo outlasts Ladycats in 5 to advance to regional tournament

4 hours ago
1 Min Read
Aledo senior Hannah Jones sends down a kill during the Ladycats' loss to Amarillo Tuesday night in a regional quarterfinal match at Vernon. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Amarillo came back from a 13-12 deficit in game five with three unanswered points to win the fifth and deciding game as the Sandies took the match over the Aledo Ladycats, three games to two, Tuesday night in a regional quarterfinal match at Vernon High School.

Amarillo took game one, 25-20, but Aledo won the second game, 25-21, to square the match at a game each.

The third set went into extra rallies as Amarillo won, 27-25. But again the Ladycats squared the match, winning game four, 25-22.

In the fifth and deciding game of the best-of-5 match, the Ladycats took leads of 5-2, and 10-7 – helped by three kills from Hannah Jones – and stretched the lead to 12-8 after a kill by Lilly Taylor and a lift infraction on Amarillo.

But the Sandies answered with four unanswered points to tie the set, 12-12. A net violation on Amarillo gave the Ladycats a 13-12 lead, but the Sandies closed out the match by scoring the next three points.

For the complete story see the Nov. 9 issue of The Community News.

