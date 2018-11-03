203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Aledo junior Graydon Morris wins 5A boys’ cross country meet to repeat as state champion

Aledo junior Graydon Morris won the boys’ Class 5A state cross country meet this afternoon at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock for the second consecutive year. Photo by Travis Harsch

Aledo junior long-distance runner Graydon Morris ran a time of 15:03.98 to win the Class 5A boys’ state cross country meet this afternoon at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

Cameron Kleiman of Austin Johnson finished second with a time of 15:08.41.

Morris, who won the state meet last year as a sophomore, was making his third appearance at the 5A state meet. In 2016 he finished third as a freshman, and has now won three medals at the state meet.

Morris earned his way to the state meet by winning the 5A, Region I meet with a time of 14:34.4, easily winning over the second-place finisher. Morris has won the regional meet in all three years he has competed.

Morris, who was Aledo High School’s lone qualifier to this year’s state meet, also won the boys’ District 4-5A title this year, his third consecutive district championship.

