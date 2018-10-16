Wichita Falls Rider downs Ladycats in 5 games to win District 4-5A championship

Wichita Falls Rider claimed the District 4-5A volleyball title after defeating the Aledo Ladycats, 17-25, 25-14, 25-17, 20-25, 15-10 Tuesday night at Rider High School.
The win drops the Ladycats to 5-2, while Rider moves to 6-0.
After a 1-1 tie in game five, Rider built leads of 4-1, 8-4 and 10-5 before a Rider service error and a kill by Aledo hitter Anna Rogers cut the lead to 10-7.
However, Rider went on a quick 4-1 run to take a 14-8 lead.
A Rider net violation followed by a block from Aledo middle hitter Daleigh Ellison cut the Lady Raiders’ lead to 14-10.
But Rider slammed down a kill on the next rally to win the match and clinch the District 4-5A championship.
For the complete story se the Oct. 19 issue of The Community News.
