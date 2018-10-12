Suspect arrested in Aledo aggravated robbery

From the Parker County Sheriff’s office:

Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Thursday in connection with the aggravated robbery at an Aledo bank in September.

Sonic employees reported Sept. 30, that a man placed an order, paid for it, then left the area on foot. Minutes before closing the store, the same man returned to Sonic in a black Toyota, stating he dropped the food and now wanted the employees to replace it for free. Sonic employees reported the suspect is known for conducting similar acts in the past and refused to give the suspect free food.

When the suspect became upset and the employees feared for their safety, they retreated inside the store and the suspect left the scene.

Once the store was closed, two Sonic employees attempted to make a night drop at a nearby bank, when a suspect approached them displaying a handgun, and demanded the bank bags. The victim threw both bank bags near the suspect, who grabbed one of the bags and fled on foot.

Sheriff’s investigators discovered video surveillance footage of a nearby convenience store, depicting the suspect enter the parking lot moments before the aggravated robbery, wearing the same clothing description and head toward the bank on foot. Video footage later showed the same suspect leaving the area 13 minutes after the robbery and eight blocks away from the bank.

Seven days later, an Aledo resident contacted the Sheriff’s Office after her grandchildren found a bank bag and .357 revolver discarded and abandoned behind her home, which were found to be in connection with the aggravated robbery. Sheriff’s deputies also recovered a white plastic mask used in the robbery by the suspect.

The investigation led Sheriff’s investigators to the suspect, identified as Tyvaughn Deiondre Napier, 22, of Aledo.

Napier was arrested by members of the Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team Thursday.

Napier was charged with aggravated robbery. His bond has not been set. He remains incarcerated at the Parker County Jail.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the Criminal Investigations Division and FAST Unit did a wonderful job on following leads, and tracking and locating the suspect. Fowler added both cases against Napier will be filed with the prosecutor’s office for consideration of prosecution.