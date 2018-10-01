203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Sheriff’s office investigating aggravated robbery in Aledo

13 hours ago
1 Min Read

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Office:

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is following up on leads in a weekend aggravated robbery case investigation.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said around 11 p.m. Sunday, two fast food restaurant employees were making a bank drop in Aledo when a suspect approached them on foot displaying a handgun, and demanding money.

One of the employees threw the bank bags at the suspect, who fled the scene on foot – dropping one of the bank bags and taking the other.

No further information is being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Fowler said anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845, or remain anonymous by calling the Parker County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (817) 599-5555.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved.

