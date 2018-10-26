No. 1 Bearcats host Waco University seeking 81st consecutive district win

For the first time ever, the Aledo Bearcats and Waco University Trojans will face each other on a football field.

The District 5-5A, Division II contest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. today at Bearcat Stadium.

Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said University High School is in a rebuilding mode with second-year head coach Rodney Smith, who actually was University’s head boys’ basketball coach before asking to take the football job when it came open in the spring of 2017.

But participation numbers are low in the University football program – it will not field a junior varsity or freshman B team this year.

“We are not very familiar with them,” Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said. “They are trying to fight the battle that you do when trying to create a program, and I think they are doing things the right way. They are battling a participation issue, so we have had to search for games (for the AHS sub varsity teams).”

University (3-4, 2-3 in 5-5A) has won three games this season, including a 48-34 victory over Joshua and a 34-20 win over Arlington Seguin. The Trojans’ non-district win over Austin Travis High School (not to be confused with Lake Travis High School) snapped a 47-game losing streak.

The Trojans are led on offense by running back Jeremiah Stroupe, who rushed for 248 yards and two touchdowns against Arlington Seguin.

“They won a game earlier in the season for the first time in a few years and they have won two district games so they have had a little success,” Wood said. “And they have athletes. They have a good running back (Stroupe) and they like to get him the ball out wide.

“They have speed so they will throw the ball a lot. But we have bigger and stronger kids so we should win the battle up front. But we are not looking at this game like it is about Waco University; it is about Aledo, about us, and regardless of who we are playing we can’t afford to take the week off.”

To read the entire advance see the Oct. 26 issue of The Community News.

District 5-5A

Aledo 5-0

Bur. Centennial 5-1

Cleburne 3-2

Midlothian 3-2

Burleson 3-3

Everman 2-3

University 2-3

Joshua 1-4

Arl. Seguin 0-6

Today: Waco University at Aledo; Joshua at Burleson Centennial; Cleburne at Everman; Burleson at Midlothian.

AP Class 5A Top 10

1 – Aledo (22)

2 – Highland Park (3)

3 – Denton Ryan

4 – Fort Bend Marshall

5 – Lufkin

6 – Hutto

7 – Lubbock Cooper

8 – Alvin Shadow Creek

9 – College Station

10 – Frisco Reedy

* – First-place votes in parentheses