Voters wishing to vote in the Nov. 6 mid-term elections need to register by Oct. 9. Voters must print and mail the application to the Parker County elections office.

If you’re unsure about your voter registration status, you can check it here.

The link to the application, as well as polling sites and hours, can be found here on the Parker County website. Anyone with questions can call the elections office at 817-598-6185.