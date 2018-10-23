203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Ladycats win home finale on Senior Night

24 hours ago
1 Min Read
Aledo defeated Godley on Senior Night Tuesday at the AHS gym. Shown, from left, are seniors Elizabeth Moskal, Hannah Jones, Maggie Wackerhagen, head coach Claire Gay, Sarah Morehead, Anastasia Morrison and Anna Rogers. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo hitters Hannah Jones and Daleigh Ellison combined for 27 kills to help the Ladycats to a 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 victory over Godley in a non-district volleyball match on Senior Night Tuesday at the AHS gym.

The win raises the Ladycats’ overall record to 27-15.

It was the final home match for Ladycats seniors Jones, Maggie Wackerhagen, Sarah Morehead, Elizabeth Moskal, Anna Rogers and Anastasia Morrison.

Jones finished with 14 kills while Ellison added 13. Rogers recorded nine kills, and Lilly Taylor finished with six.

Morehead had a match-high 28 assists to go with 16 digs, and Wackerhagen registered 18 assists with 11 digs. Libero Riley Pickett led the team with 22 digs, Jones contributed 18 digs and Torres finished with 15 digs and four blocks.

The Ladycats will face Lubbock Cooper in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Abilene High School.

For the complete story, and for a preview of Lubbock Cooper, see the Oct. 26 issue of The Community News.

 

 

Events Calendar

« October 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Fri 26

Golf

October 26 - October 27
Fri 26

AHS Football

October 26 @ 7:30 pm
Fri 26

TCA Football

October 26 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 27

Parker Paws Adoption Event 

October 27 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 27

Volleyball

October 27 @ 5:00 pm
Mon 29

Aledo Farmers Market

October 29 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: