Ladycats win home finale on Senior Night

Aledo hitters Hannah Jones and Daleigh Ellison combined for 27 kills to help the Ladycats to a 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 victory over Godley in a non-district volleyball match on Senior Night Tuesday at the AHS gym.

The win raises the Ladycats’ overall record to 27-15.

It was the final home match for Ladycats seniors Jones, Maggie Wackerhagen, Sarah Morehead, Elizabeth Moskal, Anna Rogers and Anastasia Morrison.

Jones finished with 14 kills while Ellison added 13. Rogers recorded nine kills, and Lilly Taylor finished with six.

Morehead had a match-high 28 assists to go with 16 digs, and Wackerhagen registered 18 assists with 11 digs. Libero Riley Pickett led the team with 22 digs, Jones contributed 18 digs and Torres finished with 15 digs and four blocks.

The Ladycats will face Lubbock Cooper in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Abilene High School.

For the complete story, and for a preview of Lubbock Cooper, see the Oct. 26 issue of The Community News.