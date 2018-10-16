Ladycats travel to Wichita Falls Rider today seeking top spot in District 4-5A

Sitting just one-half match behind district-leading Wichita Falls Rider, the Aledo Ladycats have a chance to take over the top spot in District 4-5A when they travel to Rider today in an important District 4-5A volleyball match.

The first serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Rider High School gym.

Aledo can take a half-match lead with a win, while a Rider victory would give the Lady Raiders the outright district title.

The teams met in Aledo during the first half of district play. The match was squared at two games each, but Rider outlasted the Ladycats with a 15-11 win in game five to seal the match.

For updates on the Aledo/Rider match, check out the blog on The Community News Facebook page.

District 4-5A

WF Rider 5-0

Aledo 5-1

Abilene Wylie 2-3

Abilene Cooper 2-4

WF High School 0-6

Today: Aledo at Wichita Falls Rider; Abilene Wylie at Wichita Falls High School