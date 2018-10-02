Ladycats travel to Abilene to face Cooper in District 4-5A volleyball match

District 4-5A volleyball action continues today when the Aledo Ladycats travel to Abilene to face the Cooper Lady Cougars.

The first serve is set for 6 p.m. at Abilene Cooper High School.

The Ladycats (21-14, 2-1 in 4-5A) are coming off their first district loss and will face a Cooper squad seeking to take second place from Aledo.

The junior varsity and freshman matches will begin at 5 p.m.

District 4-5A

WF Rider 2-0

Aledo 2-1

Abilene Cooper 1-1

Abilene Wylie 1-1

WF High School 0-3

Today: Aledo at Abilene Cooper; Abilene Wylie at Wichita Falls Rider.