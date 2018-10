The Aledo Ladycats defeated Wichita Falls High School, 25-16, 25-11, 25-16 Friday afternoon in District 4-5A volleyball.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district record to 5-1.

The Ladycats will play for the district lead Tuesday night at Wichita Falls Rider (6 p.m. start).

Hannah Jones led Aledo at the net with 11 kills, with Daleigh Ellison adding eight kills and four blocks.