Ladycats open volleyball playoffs today against Lubbock Cooper in Abilene

It is the second season for the Aledo Ladycats volleyball team.

The Ladycats, the second seed from District 4-5A, will open the Class 5A, Region I playoffs today against the Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirates, the third seed from District 3-5A.

Aledo and Lubbock Cooper will square off at 6:30 p.m. today at Abilene High School. The winner will take on the winner of the El Paso Hanks/No. 3 El Paso Chapin bi-district match in the area (second) round.

The Ladycats will bring a 27-16 record into the match, while Cooper sports an overall mark of 27-6.

Ladycats second-year head coach Claire Gay feels her team is where she wants it to be heading into the playoffs.

“I think after our warm-up match (Oct. 26) that we are definitely heading in the right direction as far as peaking goes,” Gay said. “There is still room for growth but for the most part we definitely have found a good groove.”

Gay has told her team to expect a fight against the up-and-coming Lady Pirates.

“I know that Lubbock Cooper has a good strong player they rely on very heavily,” she said. “They are always athletic and their program has definitely come a long way. I hear they have a great fan section that are loud, so that will be a fun atmosphere to play in.

“The key to winning will definitely to score points on offense. They run a defense that we haven’t seen very much so we will have to be very smart in the placement of our offensive shots. And of course, we will have to ball handle and serve consistently and aggressively.

“It’s playoffs, and no team wants it to be their last match, so I expect everyone’s best effort.”

