Ladycats move to 3-1 in district play after sweep of Abilene Cooper

Paced by a strong net attack, the Aledo Ladycats swept Abilene Cooper, 25-20, 25-10, 25-21 Tuesday night in a District 4-5A volleyball match in Abilene.

The Ladycats (22-14) elevate their district mark to 3-1.

Aledo will take a break from district action and will play next at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Arlington Lamar in a non-district match.

Lilly Taylor and Evelyn Torres each sent down eight kills to lead AHS. Hannah Jones added five kills and a team-high 18 digs, while Anna Rogers added five kills and four blocks from the middle.

Daleigh Ellison finished with four kills and fired a pair of aces, and libero Riley Pickett recorded 15 digs. Setter Sarah Morehead finished with 17 assists, with setter Maggie Wackerhagen adding 10 helpers to go along with 11 digs. Torres also had nine digs.