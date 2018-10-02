203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Ladycats move to 3-1 in district play after sweep of Abilene Cooper

3 hours ago
1 Min Read
Aledo senior hitter Hannah Jones (11) elevates before sending down a kill during a recent match. The Ladycats swept Abilene Cooper on Tuesday in a District 4-5A match in Abilene. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Paced by a strong net attack, the Aledo Ladycats swept Abilene Cooper, 25-20, 25-10, 25-21 Tuesday night in a District 4-5A volleyball match in Abilene.

The Ladycats (22-14) elevate their district mark to 3-1.

Aledo will take a break from district action and will play next at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Arlington Lamar in a non-district match.

Lilly Taylor and Evelyn Torres each sent down eight kills to lead AHS. Hannah Jones added five kills and a team-high 18 digs, while Anna Rogers added five kills and four blocks from the middle.

Daleigh Ellison finished with four kills and fired a pair of aces, and libero Riley Pickett recorded 15 digs. Setter Sarah Morehead finished with 17 assists, with setter Maggie Wackerhagen adding 10 helpers to go along with 11 digs. Torres also had nine digs.

Events Calendar

« October 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Wed 03

TCA Preview Day

October 3 @ 8:30 am - 10:30 am
Thu 04

A Lighter Shade of Noir

October 4, 2018 @ 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Fri 05

Pink Luncheon

October 5 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Fri 05

Dough – a play in two acts

October 5 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Fri 05

Volleyball

October 5 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 05

AHS Football

October 5 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 06

Lord’s Acre

October 6 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sun 07

Race to the Summit

October 7 @ 7:40 am
Mon 08

GOlf

October 8 - October 9
Mon 08

Aledo Farmers Market

October 8 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: