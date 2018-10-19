203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats end District 4-5A slate with sweep of Abilene Cooper

Aledo middle hitter Daleigh Ellison (14) puts up a block in a recent match. The Ladycats swept Abilene Cooper this afternoon at Aledo. Photo by Howard Hurd

Aledo hitter Daleigh Ellison recorded 10 kills and Evelyn Torres added seven to help the Ladycats to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-11 victory over Abilene Cooper Friday afternoon in a District 4-5A volleyball match at Aledo.

The win raises the Ladycats’ record to 26-15, and Aledo finishes district play with a 6-2 mark.

Lilly Taylor added six kills and four blocks; Hannah Jones finished with five kills and 10 digs; Anna Rogers registered four blocks; Audrey Pearce had five kills; and Torres added 18 kills.

The Ladycats will play next at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Arlington Sam Houston on Senior Night.

Aledo has already set its bi-district playoff match. The Ladycats will play Lubbock Cooper at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Abilene High School.

