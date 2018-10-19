Ladycats end District 4-5A slate with sweep of Abilene Cooper

Aledo hitter Daleigh Ellison recorded 10 kills and Evelyn Torres added seven to help the Ladycats to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-11 victory over Abilene Cooper Friday afternoon in a District 4-5A volleyball match at Aledo.

The win raises the Ladycats’ record to 26-15, and Aledo finishes district play with a 6-2 mark.

Lilly Taylor added six kills and four blocks; Hannah Jones finished with five kills and 10 digs; Anna Rogers registered four blocks; Audrey Pearce had five kills; and Torres added 18 kills.

The Ladycats will play next at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Arlington Sam Houston on Senior Night.

Aledo has already set its bi-district playoff match. The Ladycats will play Lubbock Cooper at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Abilene High School.