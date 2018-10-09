Ladycats crush Abilene Wylie, 25-9, 25-18, 25-11 in key District 4-5A volleyball match

Aledo hitter Hannah Jones sent down a match-high 16 kills to lead the Ladycats to a convincing 25-9, 25-18, 25-11 victory over Abilene Wylie Tuesday night in a key District 4-5A volleyball match at Abilene.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district mark to 4-1, one-half match behind Wichita Falls Rider, which had a bye today. The loss drops Wylie to 2-3 in 4-5A.

Lilly Taylor and Daleigh Ellison each recorded seven kills, with Ellison adding three blocks. Setter Sarah Morehead had a match-high 22 assists, and Evelyn Torres registered 23 digs.

The Ladycats used a 7-1 run to close out the first game with Taylor and Anna Rogers executing a combination block to seal the win.

In game two, Jones had five kills and Ellison added three kills and a block with the block bringing the second set to game point. Three rallies later, a Wylie service error gave Aledo the win and a 2-0 lead in games.

The Ladycats jumped out to leads of 9-3 and 17-7 in game three, sparked by a 5-0 run to begin the game and a 6-0 run to gain a 10-point advantage. Two kills by Aledo hitter Alyssa Gribble combined with two Wylie return errors brought game three to match point.

Two rallies later, setter Macy Moody sent a set to Ellison on the right side, and the middle hitter slammed home the winning point to clinch the match.

In sub-varsity action, the Ladycats junior varsity swept Wylie, 25-21, 25-22, but the freshman team fell in three games to the Lady Bulldogs.

For the complete story see the Oct. 12 issue of The Community News.

District 4-5A

WF Rider 4-0

Aledo 4-1

Abilene Wylie 2-3

Abilene Cooper 2-3

WF High School 0-5

Today: Aledo defeated Abilene Wylie; Abilene Cooper defeated Wichita Falls High School