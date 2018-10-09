203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats crush Abilene Wylie, 25-9, 25-18, 25-11 in key District 4-5A volleyball match

3 hours ago
2 Min Read
Aledo hitters Anna Rogers (13) and Lilly Taylor (16) elevate for the block during the Ladycats' sweep of Abilene Wylie Tuesday night in Abilene. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo hitter Hannah Jones sent down a match-high 16 kills to lead the Ladycats to a convincing 25-9, 25-18, 25-11 victory over Abilene Wylie Tuesday night in a key District 4-5A volleyball match at Abilene.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district mark to 4-1, one-half match behind Wichita Falls Rider, which had a bye today. The loss drops Wylie to 2-3 in 4-5A.

Lilly Taylor and Daleigh Ellison each recorded seven kills, with Ellison adding three blocks. Setter Sarah Morehead had a match-high 22 assists, and Evelyn Torres registered 23 digs.

The Ladycats used a 7-1 run to close out the first game with Taylor and Anna Rogers executing a combination block to seal the win.

In game two, Jones had five kills and Ellison added three kills and a block with the block bringing the second set to game point. Three rallies later, a Wylie service error gave Aledo the win and a 2-0 lead in games.

The Ladycats jumped out to leads of 9-3 and 17-7 in game three, sparked by a 5-0 run to begin the game and a 6-0 run to gain a 10-point advantage. Two kills by Aledo hitter Alyssa Gribble combined with two Wylie return errors brought game three to match point.

Two rallies later, setter Macy Moody sent a set to Ellison on the right side, and the middle hitter slammed home the winning point to clinch the match.

In sub-varsity action, the Ladycats junior varsity swept Wylie, 25-21, 25-22, but the freshman team fell in three games to the Lady Bulldogs.

For the complete story see the Oct. 12 issue of The Community News.

District 4-5A

WF Rider              4-0

Aledo                    4-1

Abilene Wylie    2-3

Abilene Cooper 2-3

WF High School 0-5

Today: Aledo defeated Abilene Wylie; Abilene Cooper defeated Wichita Falls High School

Aledo junior varsity hitter Ashley Campbell (1) sends down a kill during the Ladycats’ 25-21, 25-22 win over Abilene Wylie Tuesday at Abilene. Photo by Tony Eierdam

