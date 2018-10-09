203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats continue 4-5A volleyball play today at Abilene Wylie

15 hours ago
1 Min Read

Entering the second half of District 4-5A net play, the Aledo Ladycats will travel to Abilene to take on the Wylie Lady Bulldogs in a key league volleyball match.

The first serve in the varsity match is scheduled for 6 p.m. The freshman and junior varsity matches will start at 5 p.m.

Aledo swept Wylie in the first meeting between the teams (25-13, 25-10, 25-23) which was held at Aledo.

A win would put the Ladycats a half-match behind league-leader Wichita Falls Rider, which is off today. A win by Wylie would leave the teams in a second-place tie.

District 4-5A

WF Rider              4-0

Aledo                    3-1

Abilene Wylie     2-2

Abilene Cooper  1-3

WF High School 0-4

Today: Aledo at Abilene Wylie; Wichita Falls at Abilene Cooper

