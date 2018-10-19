Ladycats conclude District 4-5A volleyball action today; Bearcats prepare for ‘Mud Bowl’ on saturated grass field at Cleburne

Both the Aledo Ladycats volleyball and the Bearcats football teams are in district action today.

The Ladycats will host Abilene Cooper at 4 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym.

The Ladycats (25-15, 5-2 in 4-5A) have already clinched second place in the district and will be the league’s second seed in the playoffs.

Cooper, which will be the district’s fourth seed in the playoffs, comes into the match with a 2-4 league mark.

Ladycats notes: The Ladycats will play Lubbock Cooper in the bi-district playoffs. The first serve will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Abilene High School. Aledo will be the “home” team.

District 4-5A

Volleyball

WF Rider 6-0

Aledo 5-2

Abilene Wylie 3-3

Abilene Cooper 2-4

WF High School 0-7

Today: Abilene Cooper at Aledo; Wichita Falls Rider at Abilene Wylie

Bearcats prepare for sloppy field conditions

The state-ranked No. 1 Aledo Bearcats will continue District 5-5A play against Cleburne at Yellow Jacket Stadium – better known as “The Rock” – in less than ideal conditions.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

The Bearcats are 4-0 in 5-5A while Cleburne brings a 3-1 league mark into the contest.

The game may be a sloppy affair. Yellow Jacket Stadium has a grass field, and the area has received rain every day this week. The Bearcats have not played on grass since the last time they played in Cleburne, and if any team would have an advantage on a sloppy surface it could be Cleburne, as a muddy field could take away Aledo’s speed advantage.

“The field could be an issue with the rain we had all week,” Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said. “It’s been a long time since we have played on a grass field and I don’t imagine it will be in very good shape, but it will be the same for both teams.

“I think we do have an advantage in overall speed and the conditions may be an equalizer there. Our guys will be ready; we can’t control the weather or the field.”

The Bearcats have won a state-record 79 consecutive district games.

To follow the game go to The Community News blog (www.community-news.com) or The Community News Facebook page.

District 5-5A

Aledo 4-0

Cleburne 3-1

Bur. Centennial 4-1

Burleson 3-2

Midlothian 3-2

Everman 1-3

University 2-2

Arl. Seguin 0-5

Joshua 0-4

Today: Aledo at Cleburne; Burleson Centennial at Waco University; Everman at Burleson; Arlington Seguin at Joshua