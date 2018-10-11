Ladycats, Bearcats qualify for regional cross country meet; Morris wins boys’ race

Aledo junior runner Graydon Morris won the boys’ individual District 4-5A cross country race to lead the Bearcats to the district championship Thursday morning at Athletic Performance Ranch in Fort Worth.

Morris, who has won this race for the past three years, finished with a time of 15:06.4. The Bearcats had two other runners medal as Avery Tilley (16:30.5) finished second and Isaac Hernandez (17:08.3) placed third.

Other Bearcats competing were Townes Raulerson (17:14.9), Jake Bettencourt (17:28.6), Cooper Goggans (17:42.7) and Steven Furlow (18:00.6).

The Ladycats finished second as a team and were led by Kaitlyn Laningham, who finished with a time of 21:42.7 to place second individually.

Other Ladycats competing were Clara Fulsaas (22:11), Alyssa Purpura (22:30.5), Arwin Wise (22:53.2), Chloe Gatch (22:58.4), Sydney Smith (23:27.3) and Olivia Caggiano (23:42.5).

Both the Ladycats and Bearcats teams will advance to the regional meet in Lubbock.

In the sub-varsity races, both the Ladycats and Bearcats junior varsity teams won their respective races at the District 4-5A meet.