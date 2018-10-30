203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Ladycats advance to area round after defeating No. 23 Lubbock Cooper, 3-1

1 day ago
2 Min Read
The Ladycats celebrate after defeating Lubbock Cooper, three games to one, Tuesday night in a bi-district match at Abilene High School. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo outlasted No. 23 Lubbock Cooper, 25-16, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22 Tuesday night in a Class 5A, Region I bi-district volleyball playoff match at Abilene High School.

The Ladycats advance to the area round and will play the winner of the No. 3 El Paso Chapin/El Paso Hanks bi-district match.

The Ladycats will play the winner – no matter Chapin or Hanks – at 7 p.m. Friday at Odessa Permian High School.

After Cooper won game three to cut Aledo’s lead to 2-1 in games, Cooper had momentum early in game four.

Trailing 19-15, the Ladycats – helped by four kills from Evelyn Torres – went on a 7-1 run to take a 22-20 lead. But Cooper came back and won the next two rallies to tie the set, 22-22.

On the next rally, Torres took a feed from setter Maggie Wackerhagen and sent down a kill for a 23-22 advantage, and on the ensuing rally Wackerhagen set up middle hitter Anna Rogers for a kill to bring game four to match point.

Cooper was called for a lift infraction on the next rally as Aledo won game four, 25-22, to win the match three games to one.

For the complete story see the Nov. 2 issue of The Community News.

Events Calendar

« November 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Thu 01

Golf

November 1
Fri 02

Golf

November 2 - November 3
Fri 02

TCA Football

November 2 @ 6:30 pm
Fri 02

AHS Football

November 2 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 03

Cross Country

November 3 @ 8:30 am
Mon 05

Rotary Club of Aledo

November 5 @ 11:30 am
Mon 05

Aledo Farmers Market

November 5 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tue 06

Winston Churchill lecture

November 6 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 08

Home for the Holidays

November 8 @ 10:00 am - 1:30 pm
Fri 09

Golf

November 9 - November 10
