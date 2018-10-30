Ladycats advance to area round after defeating No. 23 Lubbock Cooper, 3-1

Aledo outlasted No. 23 Lubbock Cooper, 25-16, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22 Tuesday night in a Class 5A, Region I bi-district volleyball playoff match at Abilene High School.

The Ladycats advance to the area round and will play the winner of the No. 3 El Paso Chapin/El Paso Hanks bi-district match.

The Ladycats will play the winner – no matter Chapin or Hanks – at 7 p.m. Friday at Odessa Permian High School.

After Cooper won game three to cut Aledo’s lead to 2-1 in games, Cooper had momentum early in game four.

Trailing 19-15, the Ladycats – helped by four kills from Evelyn Torres – went on a 7-1 run to take a 22-20 lead. But Cooper came back and won the next two rallies to tie the set, 22-22.

On the next rally, Torres took a feed from setter Maggie Wackerhagen and sent down a kill for a 23-22 advantage, and on the ensuing rally Wackerhagen set up middle hitter Anna Rogers for a kill to bring game four to match point.

Cooper was called for a lift infraction on the next rally as Aledo won game four, 25-22, to win the match three games to one.

