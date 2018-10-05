Jimmy Walt Harrell

Walt valued his family history, always had a great story to share, loved to travel and drive around to see the countryside and historical markers, finding treasures with his metal detector, gardening, and most of all, loved spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. Walt was bold and strong on the outside and full of love and heart on the inside. He was a man of strong work ethic, knew how to say the funniest things at the right place and time that would make everyone laugh, he never knew a stranger, he always met a friend, and loved his family with all his heart.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents, WN Harwell and Ruth Apple, his grandparents who he adored, and other family members who will always be remembered.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Harrell; children, daughter, Amber (Rusty), son, Colton (Brittney), and son, Bryce; g randkids, Aiden, Tristyn, Brooklyn, and Ryker; s isters, Sandi, Vicki (Gene), and Cristi (Art); nieces and nephews Jonathan, Erica, Danielle, Courtney, Caressa, Jacob, Cassie, Ryan, Tristen, and Sidney; aunts and uncles Nita, Betty, Sonny and Shirley; his in-laws Jeff (Julie), Terry (Tami), Larry and Rob; and his four-legged best friends, Brazos and Maxie.