Home, sweet home: Ladycats netters, Bearcats gridders host district games today

Both the Aledo Ladycats volleyball team and the state-ranked No. 1 Aledo Bearcats football team will host respective district games today in Aledo.

The Ladycats, 4-1 in District 4-5A, will take on Wichita Falls High School at 5 p.m. at the AHS gym.

Should the Ladycats win, it would set up a first-place showdown at Wichita Falls Rider on Tuesday.

The Bearcats (5-0, 3-0 in District 5-5A) hope to add to their ongoing state record of 78 consecutive district wins today against Burleson.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

The Elks, coached by former Aledo assistant Randy McElroy, will bring a 5-1 overall mark into the contest. Burleson (3-1 in 5-5A) suffered its first loss of the season and in district play last week to Burleson Centennial in a 21-7 defeat.

“We are happy to be at home this week, and it is nice to play in a rotation where we will now be at home every other week,” Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said. “It is always comforting to get to play in front of the home crowd.”

Although the Bearcats averaged more than 70 points a game in their last two meetings with Burleson – back when both played in District 8-5A – Wood said the Elks have improved vastly on defense. Burleson runs a 3-4 scheme, and last week held explosive Burleson Centennial to just three touchdowns.

“Burleson is a quality football team,” Wood said. “They have a better defense than they have had in the past. They have big kids in their interior, good skill kids in the secondary who can run and solid play by their linebackers.

“When you have that combination, a good scheme and good coaching – and their kids play hard – then you will have a good defense. They will be fired up and ready to play us just like everybody else is for us.”

To read more about the Aledo/Burleson game see the Oct. 12 issue of The Community News.

District 4-5A volleyball

WF Rider 4-0

Aledo 4-1

Abilene Wylie 2-3

Abilene Cooper 2-3

WF High School 0-5

Today: Wichita Falls High School at Aledo; Wichita Falls Rider at Abilene Cooper

District 5-5A football

Aledo 3-0

Cleburne 3-0

Bur. Centennial 3-1

Burleson 3-1

Midlothian 2-2

Everman 1-2

University 1-2

Arl. Seguin 0-4

Joshua 0-4

Today: Burleson at Aledo; Cleburne at Burleson Centennial; Waco University at Arlington Seguin; Midlothian at Everman.