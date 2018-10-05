Donald Maples

Don was born October 17, 1930 in Santa Barbara, Calif. He was raised in Fort Worth and graduated from Paschal High School, Class of 1947. Don was a retired Weatherford Banker, and was a recipient of the 50 year Banker Award by the Texas Bankers Association in 2009. His banking career began at age 17, as a teller, and bookkeeper in Fort Worth. At age 23, he was drafted into the United States Army and served for two years in Alaska in the Finance Corps. Don returned to banking and held positions as Vice President, President and Chairman and CEO of banks in Fort Worth, Abilene, and Weatherford. After retirement, he worked as a Texas Real Estate Broker.

Don was known as a kind-hearted man and will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Morris; father, Walter Maples; son, Grant Maples; and sister, Patti Johnson.