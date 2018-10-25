203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Christopher Skiles

Christopher Skiles

Christopher Ryan Skiles passed away Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

Chris was born Nov. 15, 1985, in Fort Worth to Charles G. “Buzz” and Melinda K. (Smith) Skiles. He graduated from Aledo High School in 2004 and attended UT Arlington, majoring in Biology, with a 4.0 GPA. He was a devoted member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

Chris had a big heart and was loved by everyone. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, motocross, music and was very artistic. He excelled in everything he did, from sports to academics.

He believed in Jesus Christ at an early age, was saved, baptized and continued to grow in his belief and love of Him.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest C. “Huck” and Allene (Parker) Skiles and Herbert B. “Smitty” and Paula (Kurz) Smith; uncle, Michael W. Smith; and first cousin, John Allen McInnis, Jr.

He is survived by his parents, Buzz and Melinda Skiles; brother, Colby Reed Skiles and fiance, Katie Phillips; aunts and uncles, Joe and Linda (Brewster) Skiles, Betty (Skiles) and Charles Williams and Melissa (Skiles) and John McInnis; first cousins, Brad and Kerri (Kynard) Williams, Charlie Williams, Laurie (Williams) and Brian Mulhall, Jay and Sara (Denniston) Skiles, Trudy (Skiles) and Robert Shryoc and Jeff and Claire (Curry) McInnis; and many other cousins and friends.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 26, at Greenwood Chapel, 3100 White Settlement Rd. in Fort Worth. 

The Community News

November 2, 2018

Rosealee Hoffman

