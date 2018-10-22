Aledo’s Graydon Morris wins boys’ regional cross country meet for third straight year

Aledo junior Graydon Morris posted a time of 14:34.4 to win the boys’ Class 5A, Region I cross country meet today at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock and will qualify for the state meet in Round Rock for the third consecutive year.

His time beat second-place finisher and rival Michael Abeyta of El Paso Hanks (15:12.7) by 38 seconds. Morris has won the Region I meet the past three years, and he finished first at state last year and third in his freshman year.

However, neither Aledo High School team qualified for state. The top four teams qualify for the state meet, and Bearcats placed fifth overall and the Ladycats finished in 15th place.

For the complete story see the Oct. 26 issue of The Community News.