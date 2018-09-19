The official groundbreaking ceremony for the Willow Park Public Safety Building was held Sept. 20 at the new site off Stagecoach Trail. Pictured left to right: Fire Chief Mike LeNoir, Police Chief Carrie West, Mayor Pro Tem Norman Hogue, former Mayor Pro Tem John Gholson, Mayor Doyle Moss, council member Leah Young, council member Amy Fennell, City Administrator Bryan Grimes, and Director of Planning and Development Bernie Parker. The 15,000 square foot building is expected to be completed in May 2019 and will provide updated office space, living quarters, training areas, and storage for the police and fire departments.
Willow Park public safety building groundbreaking
10 hours ago
1 Min Read
-
Share This!
You may also like
Main Feature • News • Weatherford and Parker County
North Texas experiencing 9-1-1 issues – RESOLVED
September 12, 2018
Main Feature • News
Paint shack to be moved to ‘undisclosed location’
August 21, 2018
News
County judge proposes decreased tax rate
August 16, 2018
About the author
Rosealee Hoffman
Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
26
|
29
|
30
|
2
|
5
|
6
|
23
|
27
|
30
|
3
|
4
|
6
Thu 20
Golf Tournament
September 20 @ 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 21
Cross Country
September 21 @ 8:15 am
Fri 21
Help & Hope Luncheon
September 21 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Fri 21
Volleyball
September 21 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 21
Friends of NRA Banquet
September 21 @ 6:00 pm
Fri 21
TCA Football
September 21 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 22
Fitness in the Park{er} County
September 22 @ 8:00 am - 10:30 am
Sat 22
Fall Fling Car Show
September 22 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
3,503 Comments