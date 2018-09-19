Willow Park public safety building groundbreaking

The official groundbreaking ceremony for the Willow Park Public Safety Building was held Sept. 20 at the new site off Stagecoach Trail. Pictured left to right: Fire Chief Mike LeNoir, Police Chief Carrie West, Mayor Pro Tem Norman Hogue, former Mayor Pro Tem John Gholson, Mayor Doyle Moss, council member Leah Young, council member Amy Fennell, City Administrator Bryan Grimes, and Director of Planning and Development Bernie Parker. The 15,000 square foot building is expected to be completed in May 2019 and will provide updated office space, living quarters, training areas, and storage for the police and fire departments.

