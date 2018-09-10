Shonna Harbin, 54, beloved wife, mother, Nonna, aunt, and friend, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018.

Shonna was born July 25, 1964, in Snyder, Texas to J.D. “Peewee” and Margie Marsh. She married the love of her life, Pete Harbin, on February 19, 1982. Her hobbies included anything family related. She loved spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed anything dealing with horses. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Shonna was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Makynli Grace; and parents, J.D. “Peewee” and Margie Marsh.

She will be lovingly remembered by husband of 36 years, Pete Harbin; daughters, Amber Guynes and husband, Daniel, and Cassie Smith and husband, Ryon; grandchildren, Dyllan Smith, Maddy Smith, Kelsi Guynes, Brooke Guynes, and Kaden Smith; twin sister, Donna Harris and husband, David; brother, Kenneth “J.R.” Marsh; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Visitation was scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 14, at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford. Graveside services were scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 15, at Aledo Brown Cemetery.

The Community News

September 14, 2018