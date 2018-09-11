Scott Cartwright, 63, of Benbrook, died Thursday afternoon, September 6, 2018, in Fort Worth.

Scott was born July 2, 1955, in Morton, Texas, the eldest of 6 children born to Mayme Lou and James Harold Cartwright. He transferred from Western Hills High School after his junior year and graduated from Aledo High School in 1973 where he was voted Class Favorite. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Tarleton State University in 1996.

Scott married his high school sweet heart Renee Rowe on July 20, 1974. Together they had two children, Jill and Ethan. Scott was a partner in Aledo Construction, Inc., but had a passion for coaching and sold his interest to return to school to make that dream a reality. After graduating, Scott coached at Millsap, Aledo, Crowley, and Joshua before returning to his alma mater, Aledo, for the rest of his career. Scott was a long-time member of Aledo Church of Christ and most recently a member at Western Hills Church of Christ in Fort Worth. He will be remembered for being a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, James Harold Cartwright, his brother, Jimmy Cartwright, his stepfather, Wayne Marzahn, and his nephew, Jake Cartwright.

Scott is survived by his wife, Renee, his children, Jill Leigh and her husband Rich McCracken and Ethan Scott and his wife Shanda Cartwright, and grandchildren, Riley Scott McCracken and Madilyn Leigh McCracken. He is also survived by his mother and his siblings Larry, Johnny, and Billy Cartwright, Tanya Wallace, Tami Wadlington, and Michael Marzahn, and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

Scott left behind a multitude of former students, teachers, and coaches who are forever impacted by his sincere and enthusiastic approach to life.

A reception with the family will be held starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday September 15 at the auditorium at Aledo High School, 1000 Bailey Ranch Rd., Aledo, TX 76008, prior to a memorial service celebrating his life at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the Aledo Education Foundation at aledoef.org.

The Community News

September 14, 2018