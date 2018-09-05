Ruth Wiley, 99, passed away Saturday, September 1, 2018, in Weatherford.

Ruth Fletcher Wiley was born November 19, 1918, in Ater, Texas, the first girl and third of seven children to the late A.O. and Nancy Hale Fletcher. She met Hatler Norris Wiley while at Aledo High School and they were married on January 11, 1936. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before his passing in 1996

Ruth made her career as a clerk with Fifth Avenue Clinic in Fort Worth and retired after many dedicated years of service. In her free time, Ruth loved to sew and cook (her nickname was Cookie), but her passion was her family, genealogy, and writing poetry and books. She was a member of D.A.R. and several other community and civic organizations including the Pythian Sisters, of which she had been a member for 58 years, where she served in different state offices.

Ruth was a member of the Church of Christ her entire adult life.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Bill Wiley and Larry Wiley; grandchildren, Terri Lea Gross, and Danny Wiley; her parents; and all her siblings.

Survivors include her daughter, Amy Smith, and husband, Robin; son, Bob Wiley, and wife, Bobbie; thirteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Libby Wiley; and a host of loving family and friends.

A graveside service was scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, September 8, in Aledo-Brown Cemetery. Visitation was scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 7, at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel in Weatherford.

The Community News

September 7, 2018