North Texas experiencing 9-1-1 issues

Update: service has been restored as of 3:45 p.m.

Areas of north Texas – including eastern Parker County – have been experiencing disruptions in 911 service Wednesday, according to a spokesperson from NCT911, the division of North Central Texas Council of Governments that oversees 911 service.

“It’s an unwelcome surprise,” said Christy Williams. “The root cause has not been identified but we know it’s a network error.”

Some 911 calls placed today did not go through, and others have not been routed to the correct responding agency. Williams said the network is now running again, but dispatchers are unable to map the caller’s location, so it is important to let operators know exactly where you are if you call 911.

“We have a lot of redundancy in this system and all the failsafes have not helped this situation,” Williams said. “All we know for sure is that it’s isolated to our network.”

Callers in Parker County can call the following numbers in case of an emergency:

Fire: 682-229-2062

EMS: 817-599-1197

Law/Sheriff: 817-594-3213

NCT911 will be posting updates on its social media accounts and on its website as new information is available.