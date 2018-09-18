No. 9 Ladycats sweep Argyle, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 in last non-district match before District 4-5A play

Aledo hitters Hannah Jones and Evelyn Torres combined for 30 kills and setters Maggie Wackerhagen and Sarah Morehead combined for 35 assists to help the Class 5A No. 9 Ladycats sweep Class 4A No. 12 Argyle, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 Tuesday night in a non-district volleyball match at the Aledo High School gym.

The win raises the Ladycats’ record to 19-13. The Ladycats will begin District 4-5A play on Friday at home against Abilene Wylie. The first serve will be at 5 p.m.

Jones recorded a match-high 16 kills with Torres adding 14 and Daleigh Ellison 11. Wackerhagen registered a team-high 18 assists with Morehead adding 17 helpers.

Defensively, Riley Pickett finished with a team-high 16 digs.

The Ladycats led from start to finish in game one. Leading 21-18, the Ladycats went on a 4-0 run to seal the opener as Lilly Taylor sent down a pair of kills surrounding a Jones’ kill with an Argyle rotation violation ending the set.

Argyle took three one-point leads early in game two, and it would be the only time in the match the Lady Eagles were leading. Leading 18-17, the Ladycats went on a 4-0 run – courtesy of a kill from Torres, an Argyle return error, an ace by Morehead and a kill by Taylor to take a 22-17 lead.

Another kill by Taylor and an ace by Torres brought the second set to game point. Two rallies later, Anna Rogers came through with a solo block to end the set and give the Ladycats a 2-0 lead in games.

The Ladycats never trailed in game three. Leading 19-13, a kill each by Torres, Taylor and Jones extended the Aledo advantage to 22-13. Argyle got back into the game with a quick 5-0 run, but a devastating spike for a kill in the middle by Ellison off a set from Macy Moody brought game three to match point.

Two rallies later, Wackerhagen set up Jones for a kill from the right side that ended the match.

The Ladycats swept sub-varsity action. The junior varsity cruised to a 25-4, 25-8 victory, and the freshman team swept Argyle, 25-22, 25-7.

