No. 9 Ladycats sweep Argyle, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 in last non-district match before District 4-5A play

22 hours ago
2 Min Read
Aledo senior setter Maggie Wackerhagen (6) sets up a hitter Tuesday night during the Ladycats sweep of Argyle. Wackerhagen recorded a team-high 18 assists. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo hitters Hannah Jones and Evelyn Torres combined for 30 kills and setters Maggie Wackerhagen and Sarah Morehead combined for 35 assists to help the Class 5A No. 9 Ladycats sweep Class 4A No. 12 Argyle, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 Tuesday night in a non-district volleyball match at the Aledo High School gym.

The win raises the Ladycats’ record to 19-13. The Ladycats will begin District 4-5A play on Friday at home against Abilene Wylie. The first serve will be at 5 p.m.

Jones recorded a match-high 16 kills with Torres adding 14 and Daleigh Ellison 11. Wackerhagen registered a team-high 18 assists with Morehead adding 17 helpers.

Defensively, Riley Pickett finished with a team-high 16 digs.

The Ladycats led from start to finish in game one. Leading 21-18, the Ladycats went on a 4-0 run to seal the opener as Lilly Taylor sent down a pair of kills surrounding a Jones’ kill with an Argyle rotation violation ending the set.

Argyle took three one-point leads early in game two, and it would be the only time in the match the Lady Eagles were leading. Leading 18-17, the Ladycats went on a 4-0 run – courtesy of a kill from Torres, an Argyle return error, an ace by Morehead and a kill by Taylor to take a 22-17 lead.

Another kill by Taylor and an ace by Torres brought the second set to game point. Two rallies later, Anna Rogers came through with a solo block to end the set and give the Ladycats a 2-0 lead in games.

The Ladycats never trailed in game three. Leading 19-13, a kill each by Torres, Taylor and Jones extended the Aledo advantage to 22-13. Argyle got back into the game with a quick 5-0 run, but a devastating spike for a kill in the middle by Ellison off a set from Macy Moody brought game three to match point.

Two rallies later, Wackerhagen set up Jones for a kill from the right side that ended the match.

The Ladycats swept sub-varsity action. The junior varsity cruised to a 25-4, 25-8 victory, and the freshman team swept Argyle, 25-22, 25-7.

For the complete story see the Sept. 21 issue of The Community News.

