No. 9 Ladycats sweep Abilene Wylie in District 4-5A volleyball opener

Junior hitter Evelyn Torres sent down a match-high 12 kills and three Ladycats recorded 11 digs to help Aledo to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-23 victory over the Abilene Wylie Lady Bulldogs Friday night in the District 4-5A volleyball opener at the Aledo High School gym.

The Ladycats (20-13, 1-0) will continue district play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wichita Falls High School.

Aledo raced out to a 4-0 lead in the opening game, and after an 8-0 run that saw Torres send down three kills, extended its lead to 16-6. Later, a kill by Daleigh Ellison brought the set to game point, and a combination block by Ellison and Anastasia Morrison sealed the game.

Hitter Lilly Taylor opened the second game with consecutive blocks, and following a kill each by Torres and Taylor, Torres fired a pair of aces from the service line to increase the Aledo advantage to 6-1.

The Ladycats still enjoyed a five-point cushion, 11-6, before going on an 8-3 run to take a 19-8 lead. Taylor recorded two kills and a block in the run, with Torres adding a pair of stoppers.

After a pair of Wylie points, Torres’ dig of a hard hit flew back over the net and in between two Wylie defenders for a kill, and after a Lady Bulldogs’ return error, an ace by Elizabeth Moskal followed by a pair of Taylor kills brought the second set to game point.

On the ensuing rally, a long Wylie return sailed over the end line as Aledo took a 2-0 lead in games in the best-of-five match.

In game three, Wylie started to show its game. Despite never leading for a single rally in the entire match, the Lady Bulldogs shrugged off a 3-0 deficit and tied the game twice. A kill and a block from Ellison followed by a kill from the right side by Morrison, however, extended the Ladycats’ lead to 16-11.

But pesky Wylie came back with a 11-6 run to tie the third game, 22-22.

The teams traded points on the next two rallies before setter Maggie Wackerhagen found Torres for a kill that brought game three to match point.

On the next rally, Morrison ended the match with a kill from the right side.

Hannah Jones, Torres and junior libero Riley Pickett each finished with 11 digs, with setter Sarah Morehead and Taylor each adding nine. Morehead finished with 18 assists, with Wackerhagen contributing 14 helpers. Torres also registered three aces, with Pickett adding a pair of aces.