No. 9 Ladycats open District 4-5A volleyball play at home today against Abilene Wylie

Class 5A state-ranked No. 9 Aledo will play the matches that count beginning today.

The Ladycats will host Abilene Wylie at 5 p.m. today in the District 4-5A volleyball opener at the Aledo High School gym.

The Ladycats (19-13) will face a Lady Bulldogs squad that comes into the match with an overall record of 16-13.

“I am pleased with the way the girls are playing and they are making strides in the right direction,” Ladycats head coach Claire Gay said. “The girls are working hard in practice and they executed well in our last two matches heading into the district opener. I am happy with the girls because I think they are seeing changes being made and they realize their hard work is paying off.

“Everybody is stepping up their level of intensity in practice and it is definitely showing in our recent matches. The girls are ready for district.”

The freshman and JV matches will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.