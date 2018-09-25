No. 8 Ladycats play at Wichita Falls High School today in District 4-5A volleyball action

After a big win in the district opener last week, the state-ranked No. 8 Aledo Ladycats will continue District 4-5A volleyball action today at Wichita Falls High School.

The first serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the WFHS gym.

The Ladycats, who bumped up one spot in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, bring a 20-13 overall mark into the match and a 1–0 record in league play. Another 4-5A school, Wichita Falls Rider, moved to No. 9 in the Top 25 poll.

District 4-5A

Aledo 1-0

Ab. Cooper 1-0

WF Rider 0-0

Ab. Wylie 0-1

WFHS 0-1

Today: Aledo at Wichita Falls High School; Abilene Cooper at Wichita Falls Rider.

TGCA poll

Class 5A

1. Canyon Randall

2. Lucas Lovejoy

3. Mission Veteran’s Memorial

4. El Paso Chapin

5. Birdville

6. Denton

7. Frisco Reedy

8. Aledo

9. Wichita Falls Rider

10. Frisco Liberty

11. Fort Worth Boswell

12. Birdville

13. Lubbock Cooper

14. Richmond Foster

15. Lindale

16. Frisco Wakeland

17. Crosby

18. El Paso El Dorado

19. Gregory-Portland

20. Dripping Springs

21. Amarillo

22. Hutto

23. San Antonio Highlands

24. Princeton

25. Donna

25. Sulphur Springs

25. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

25. Leander Rouse