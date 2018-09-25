No. 8 Ladycats play at Wichita Falls High School today in District 4-5A volleyball action

After a big win in the district opener last week, the state-ranked No. 8 Aledo Ladycats will continue District 4-5A volleyball action today at Wichita Falls High School.
The first serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the WFHS gym.
The Ladycats, who bumped up one spot in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, bring a 20-13 overall mark into the match and a 1–0 record in league play. Another 4-5A school, Wichita Falls Rider, moved to No. 9 in the Top 25 poll.
District 4-5A
Aledo 1-0
Ab. Cooper 1-0
WF Rider 0-0
Ab. Wylie 0-1
WFHS 0-1
Today: Aledo at Wichita Falls High School; Abilene Cooper at Wichita Falls Rider.
TGCA poll
Class 5A
1. Canyon Randall
2. Lucas Lovejoy
3. Mission Veteran’s Memorial
4. El Paso Chapin
5. Birdville
6. Denton
7. Frisco Reedy
8. Aledo
9. Wichita Falls Rider
10. Frisco Liberty
11. Fort Worth Boswell
12. Birdville
13. Lubbock Cooper
14. Richmond Foster
15. Lindale
16. Frisco Wakeland
17. Crosby
18. El Paso El Dorado
19. Gregory-Portland
20. Dripping Springs
21. Amarillo
22. Hutto
23. San Antonio Highlands
24. Princeton
25. Donna
25. Sulphur Springs
25. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
25. Leander Rouse
3,655 Comments