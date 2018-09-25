203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




No. 8 Ladycats move to 2-0 in district play after sweeping Wichita Falls

Aledo hitters Lilly Taylor (16) and Audrey Pearce (3) elevate for a block during a recent match. The Ladycats swept Wichita Falls High School Tuesday night at Wichita Falls. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo hitters Daleigh Ellison and Hannah Jones combined for 15 kills to help the state-ranked No. 8 Ladycats to a 25-13, 25-11, 25-19 victory over Wichita Falls High School Tuesday night in a District 4-5A volleyball match at Wichita Falls.

The win raises the Ladycats’ overall record to 21-13 and 2-0 in district play.

The Ladycats will continue 4-5A action at 5 p.m. Friday at home against No. 9 Wichita Falls Rider. The winner will take sole possession of first place in 4-5A.

Ellison led the Ladycats with eight kills and added a match-high seven blocks, with Jones adding seven kills.

Evelyn Torres registered six kills to go along with a team-high 11 digs, and setter Sarah Morehead recorded 18 assists to lead the Ladycats.

Jones also fired a pair of aces.

District 4-5A

Aledo                    2-0

WF Rider              1-0

Abilene Cooper    1-1

Abilene Wylie      0-1

WF High School 0-2

Tuesday: Aledo 3, Wichita Falls 0; Wichita Falls Rider 3, Abilene Cooper 0.

 

