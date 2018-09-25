No. 8 Ladycats move to 2-0 in district play after sweeping Wichita Falls

Aledo hitters Daleigh Ellison and Hannah Jones combined for 15 kills to help the state-ranked No. 8 Ladycats to a 25-13, 25-11, 25-19 victory over Wichita Falls High School Tuesday night in a District 4-5A volleyball match at Wichita Falls.

The win raises the Ladycats’ overall record to 21-13 and 2-0 in district play.

The Ladycats will continue 4-5A action at 5 p.m. Friday at home against No. 9 Wichita Falls Rider. The winner will take sole possession of first place in 4-5A.

Ellison led the Ladycats with eight kills and added a match-high seven blocks, with Jones adding seven kills.

Evelyn Torres registered six kills to go along with a team-high 11 digs, and setter Sarah Morehead recorded 18 assists to lead the Ladycats.

Jones also fired a pair of aces.

District 4-5A

Aledo 2-0

WF Rider 1-0

Abilene Cooper 1-1

Abilene Wylie 0-1

WF High School 0-2

Tuesday: Aledo 3, Wichita Falls 0; Wichita Falls Rider 3, Abilene Cooper 0.