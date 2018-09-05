203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Mary Estelle Carnes Kemp

Mary Estelle Carnes Kemp, 91, of Weatherford passed away Sunday, September 3, 2018.

Mary was born July 19, 1927, in the Baker Community of Parker County, Texas to Everett S. and Lottie Ellen Howell Carnes. She was a retired business owner and often called the historian of Parker County. Mary was the author of many history books about Parker County, owning her own publishing company. She was a member of Central Christian Church, Parker County Historical Commission, and was instrumental in the 1986 rebuild of the Parker County Court House and the founding member of the Abandoned Cemetery Association of Parker County, Texas. 

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, V.E. Kemp, Jr. and her daughter in law, Diane Binion Kemp. She is survived by her daughter, Judy V. Kemp White and husband Morris; son, Rusty V. Kemp; grandchildren, Rodney V. White and partner Kindra Lucia, Todd Morris White and wife Jennifer, Kaleb V. Kemp and wife Staci, Judd Kemp White and wife Jaime and Zane V. Kemp and wife Kelly; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. The Kemp family would also like to give a special thank you to Mary’s caregivers, Rainey V. White Johnson, Jennifer Noe, Betty Morris, Ann Young Durant, Luann Hernandez, and Laura Harwell as well as Dr. Villacres and Dr. Sapkota.

The funeral service was scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Spring Creek Baptist Church south of Weatherford. Interment was to follow at Spring Creek Cemetery. Visitation was set at 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 5, at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel in Weatherford.

Memorials may be made to the Abandoned Cemetery Association of Parker County, P.O. Box 61, Weatherford, Texas 76086, 817-469-7973.

September 7, 2018

