203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Ladycats outlast Midlothian Heritage, 26-24, 18-25, 25-19, 25-17

18 hours ago
1 Min Read
Aledo hitter Evelyn Torres slams a spike for a kill during the Ladycats' 3-1 victory over Midlothian Heritage Friday at the Aledo High School gym. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo hitters Lilly Taylor and Evelyn Torres combined for 30 kills to help the Ladycats to a 26-24, 18-25, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Midlothian Heritage Friday in a non-district volleyball match at the Aledo High School gym.

The win raises the Ladycats’ record to 17-13.

Taylor led the Ladycats with 16 kills, while Torres added 14. Setters Maggie Wackerhagen and Sarah Morehead combined for 42 assists, with Wackerhagen leading AHS with 22.

The setter duo also combined for 27 digs, with Morehead finishing with 17. Hannah Jones led the Ladycats with a match-high 30 digs to go along with eight kills, and middle hitter Daleigh Ellison added seven kills. Torres finished with three aces.

A block by Ellison clinched the opening game for Aledo, and the Ladycats took a 2-1 lead in games when Torres – off a feed from Morehead – sealed game three with a thunderous kill from the right side.

A crafty dink by hitter Anastasia Morrison clinched game four and the match for the hosts.

 

Events Calendar

« September 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sat 08

AHS Football

September 8 @ 3:00 pm
Sat 08

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

September 8 @ 8:00 pm
Sun 09

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

September 9 @ 2:30 pm
Mon 10

Aledo Farmers Market

September 10 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Mon 10

Parker County Active Democrats

September 10 @ 6:30 pm
Tue 11

Survival School for Busy Parents

September 11 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wed 12

Chamber speaker to offer SEO advice

September 12 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 13

Gardeners’ Club of Parker County

September 13 @ 10:00 am
Thu 13

Promotional Golf Tournament

September 13 @ 1:00 pm
Fri 14

REACT Golf Tournament

September 14 @ 1:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: