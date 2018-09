Coming off a sweep in Tuesday’s match, the Aledo Ladycats volleyball team will return home for a non-district match today against Midlothian Heritage.

The first serve will be at 4:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym. The junior varsity and freshman matches will follow at approximately 6 p.m.

The Ladycats will bring a 16-13 record to the match, while Class 4A Midlothian Heritage sports a 15-12 mark.