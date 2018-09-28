Homecoming twofer: No. 8 Ladycats host No. 9 Rider for 4-5A lead; Bearcats face old rival Everman in 5-5A grid action at Bearcat Stadium

Bearcat Nation can enjoy a home doubleheader of district volleyball and football action today when the Aledo Ladycats volleyball team and Bearcats football team are in action on Homecoming night.

The state-ranked No. 8 Ladycats will host No. 9 Wichita Falls Rider at 5 p.m. at the AHS gym in a match that will decided the outright lead in District 4-5A.

The state-ranked No. 1 Bearcats will host Everman at 7:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats will look to continue its on-going state-record 76 consecutive district wins streak that dates back to 2007.

Ironically, Aledo’s last district loss was to Everman.

Bearcats head coach Steve Wood coached in that 2007 game as Aledo’s defensive coordinator, and said coaches and players enjoy the challenge of playing Everman. This season will be different, however, as longtime Everman head coach Dale Keeling retired after the 2017 season.

“I think the guys are enthusiastic about playing Everman,” Wood said. “We have a history with them – we have played them in district and in the playoffs. Both teams are familiar with each other. We have coaches who have coached at Everman, and they know us and we know them as far as what each other does.

“All that is fun to talk about, but it gets down to football players making football plays. Everman is talented, they are well-coached and they are going to play hard. We have to play hard as well, and if we take care of our business I like our chances.”

Ladycats head coach Claire Gay said Rider has a strong front row and feels who wins the net will win the match.

“Wichita Falls Rider is a great team and definitely going to give us some challenges,” Gay said. “They have two strong outside hitters and one right side lefty that we will have to contain. If we can serve and pass and run our offense we hopefully will challenge their defense by having everyone available across the front row.

“Their fast tempo will keep our blockers and defensive players on their toes for sure so it should be a great match up.”