203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature News

Gas service interruption in east Parker County

11 hours ago
1 Min Read

Texas Gas is reporting that customers in the Hudson Oaks, Willow Park, and Aledo areas are without natural gas service until further notice. Construction workers on the site of the new H-E-B in Hudson Oaks struck a line this morning. Crews are on the scene working to resolve the problem and restore service. According to a spokesperson for Texas Gas, it could be two days before all service is restored.

“Our service technicians are going to each home or business affected to turn off meters,” Texas Gas said in a statement. “If no one is home, we will leave a customer tag on the door. Natural gas service will remain off to affected homes/businesses until the line can be repaired.”

The company stressed that customers should not attempt to turn their gas back on themselves.

Customers with questions can contact Texas Gas at 800-700-2443.

 

Events Calendar

« September 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sat 15

Volleyball

September 15 @ 12:00 am
Sat 15

Free heart screenings for students

September 15 @ 8:00 am - 4:45 pm
Sat 15

Cross Country

September 15 @ 8:00 am
Sat 15

NAACP Meeting

September 15 @ 11:00 am
Sun 16

Parker County Panhellenic

September 16 @ 4:30 pm
Mon 17

Golf

September 17
Mon 17

Rotary Club of Aledo

September 17 @ 11:30 am
Mon 17

Aledo Farmers Market

September 17 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tue 18

TCA Volleyball

September 18 @ 4:30 pm
Tue 18

Volleyball

September 18 @ 5:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: