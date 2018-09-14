Gas service interruption in east Parker County

Texas Gas is reporting that customers in the Hudson Oaks, Willow Park, and Aledo areas are without natural gas service until further notice. Construction workers on the site of the new H-E-B in Hudson Oaks struck a line this morning. Crews are on the scene working to resolve the problem and restore service. According to a spokesperson for Texas Gas, it could be two days before all service is restored.

“Our service technicians are going to each home or business affected to turn off meters,” Texas Gas said in a statement. “If no one is home, we will leave a customer tag on the door. Natural gas service will remain off to affected homes/businesses until the line can be repaired.”

The company stressed that customers should not attempt to turn their gas back on themselves.

Customers with questions can contact Texas Gas at 800-700-2443.