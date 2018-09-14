203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Obituaries

Donald Rokusek

7 hours ago
Donald Michael Rokusek, 64, a long time resident of Aledo, died Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Willow Park.

Donald was born April 16, 1954 in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was a loving husband and proud grandfather. He was a master mechanic who loved cars, fishing, and playing bingo at the casino.

Donald is survived by his wife, Mona Rokusek; stepchildren, Michelle and James Johnson, and Daniel Knight; grandchildren, Jeremy and Samantha Johnson, Jordan and Elizabeth Johnson, and Bethany Johnson.  He also leaves behind siblings, Lori Rokusek and Steve Williams, Marcine Rokusek, Lana and Mark Bowers, Karen and Dave Christensen, Tom and Kathy Rokusek, and Vernon Rokusek; and many nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life was scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, 76126.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family.

The Community News

September 21, 2018

Rosealee Hoffman

