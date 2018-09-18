Class 5A No. 9 Ladycats host 4A No. 12 Argyle today in clash of area top teams

A battle of top teams in their respective classifications ensues today when the Class 5A state-ranked No. 9 Aledo Ladycats host Class 4A No. 12 Argyle in Aledo’s final non-district volleyball match before district play begins Friday.

The first serve is set for 6 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym. The JV and freshman matches will begin at 5 p.m. with the freshman match being played in the alternate gym.

The Ladycats, coming off a sweep of Rockwall Heath, bring an 18-13 record into the match. Argyle is 16-14 overall.

The Ladycats will begin District 5-5A play at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Abilene Wylie.

Texas Girls Coaches Association poll

Class 5A

1. Canyon Randall

2. Lucas Lovejoy

3. Mission Veteran’s Memorial

4. Cedar Park

5. El Paso Chapin

6. Frisco Wakeland

7. Birdville

8. Denton

9. Aledo

10. Wichita Falls Rider

11. Crosby

12. Frisco Centennial

13. Fort Worth Boswell

14. Lubbock Cooper

15. Richmond Foster

16. Lindale

17. El Paso El Dorado

18. Gregory-Portland

19. Amarillo

20. Hutto

21. San Antonio Highlands

22. Princeton

23. Donna

24. Sulphur Springs

25. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

25. Dripping Springs

25. Georgetown