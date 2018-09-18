Class 5A No. 9 Ladycats host 4A No. 12 Argyle today in clash of area top teams

A battle of top teams in their respective classifications ensues today when the Class 5A state-ranked No. 9 Aledo Ladycats host Class 4A No. 12 Argyle in Aledo’s final non-district volleyball match before district play begins Friday.
The first serve is set for 6 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym. The JV and freshman matches will begin at 5 p.m. with the freshman match being played in the alternate gym.
The Ladycats, coming off a sweep of Rockwall Heath, bring an 18-13 record into the match. Argyle is 16-14 overall.
The Ladycats will begin District 5-5A play at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Abilene Wylie.
Texas Girls Coaches Association poll
Class 5A
1. Canyon Randall
2. Lucas Lovejoy
3. Mission Veteran’s Memorial
4. Cedar Park
5. El Paso Chapin
6. Frisco Wakeland
7. Birdville
8. Denton
9. Aledo
10. Wichita Falls Rider
11. Crosby
12. Frisco Centennial
13. Fort Worth Boswell
14. Lubbock Cooper
15. Richmond Foster
16. Lindale
17. El Paso El Dorado
18. Gregory-Portland
19. Amarillo
20. Hutto
21. San Antonio Highlands
22. Princeton
23. Donna
24. Sulphur Springs
25. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
25. Dripping Springs
25. Georgetown
