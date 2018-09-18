Billie (Bill) Dale Storie, 82, died August 31, 2018, in Willow Park after a long illness.

Bill was born December 22, 1935, in Iraan, Texas, to Dale Franklin Storie and Mary Lois Crawford Storie. He graduated from high school in 1954 and then attended Barber College. He began his career as a barber, which lasted 55 years, mostly in Fort Worth on Camp Bowie Blvd. after moving from McCamey, Texas in 1966.

In 1987, he married Sandra Justice and was baptized in the Church of Christ May 25, 1997. He was very active until his health began to fail. Bill loved his family, pets, cars, trucks, motorcycles, outdoors, sports, and especially Aledo Bearcat High School football.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Knight; and son, Johnny Storie.

Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandra; sons, Neal Storie of Austin and Dale Storie (Elsa) of Belton; his daughter, Rhonda Winton and husband, Chris, of Northlake; grandchildren, Ryan Bewley, Hallie Henson, Matthew Henson, Jeremiah Storie, Jacob Storie, Isabella Storie, Lane Storie and Johnathan Storie.

The family wishes to thank Alpha Omega Hospice and Willow Park Rehab and Care Center for their compassionate care of Bill.

A graveside service was scheduled for Thursday, September 6, 2018, at Annetta Cemetery.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alpha Omega Hospice.

Services in care of White’s Funeral Home.

September 21, 2018