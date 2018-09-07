Betty Lou Jimison, 71, of Yukon, Oklahoma, passed away September 3, 2018, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Betty Lou Jimison was born Feb. 13, 1947, in Tulsa, Okla. to William Paul Kissinger and Ruth Porter Kissinger. She graduated from Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City in 1964 and attended Oklahoma State University. Betty moved to Fort Worth in 1970. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and especially her grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Donna Skelley.

Survivors include her devoted husband of 33 years, Jim; son, Greg Mach (Elissa) of Aledo, Texas; daughter, Kelly Mach of Yukon, Okla.; stepchildren, Sherrie Nguyen (Jr), Jay Jimison, and Katherine Jimison of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Mia Muhyee, Emma, Dylan and Carter Mach, Olivia Nguyen, Rebecca Jimison, Kobe and Zairia Brown, and Cedric Williams; nieces, Robin Skelley and Wynona Clark-Skelley, nephew, Bill Skelley, and father of her children, Charles Mach.

Funeral services were scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Annetta United Methodist Church, with burial following in Annetta Cemetery. Arrangements were under the care of Winscott Road Funeral Home, Benbrook, Texas.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

The Community News

September 14, 2018