Alfred Truman “Jack” Watts, 84, died September 15, 2018.

Jack was born on August 7, 1934, to Frank Washington Watts and Mae Etta Martiner in Thrifty, Texas. He married the love of his life, Jean A. Voegele, 61 years ago on November 16, 1957.

Carrying out his father’s wishes, Jack continued the family business, Watts Drilling Company, started in 1946. It continues to operate to the present day. His passion and work ethic made Jack the “go-to” both day and night for many of his customers. This commitment to his work resulted in Jack becoming known to many as the “Well Man.”

While work was considered downtime for Jack, he also enjoyed spending time at his ranch caring for his cattle, donkeys, deer, turkey, and hummingbirds. Jack’s other passion was his commitment to his family and the many people in his life. Never meeting a stranger, Jack was always willing to help with anything needed. Jack was an Air Force veteran as well as being a third degree Master Mason and thirty-second degree Scottish Rite Moslah Shriner.

Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean A. Voegele, and their four children: Alfred Tad Watts, Tim Watts, Torre Watts Holbrooks, and Toby Watts along with their spouses; five grandchildren and their spouses, four great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation was scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 21, at White’s Funeral Home in Weatherford. Funeral service was scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, September 22, at First Baptist Church in Benbrook. A graveside service was to follow at Aledo Brown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children Dallas.

The Community News

September 21, 2018