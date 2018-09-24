Main Feature • Sports Bearcats Live! – Aledo vs Everman 2 days ago1 Min Read Scroll down to vote… Like this:Like Loading... Tags#bearcatslive You may also like Main Feature • Sports No. 8 Ladycats move to 2-0 in district play after sweeping Wichita Falls 21 hours ago Main Feature • Sports No. 9 Ladycats open District 4-5A volleyball play at home today against Abilene Wylie 5 days ago Main Feature • Sports No. 9 Ladycats sweep Argyle, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 in last non-district match before District 4-5A play September 18, 2018 846 Comments Click here to post a comment
846 Comments