What a comeback! Down 0-2 in games, Aledo Ladycats storm back with three wins to take match over Weatherford

Storming the court are the Aledo Ladycats after coming back from an 0-2 deficit to take a 3-2 win over Weatherford Tuesday night at Aledo. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Punctuated by a combination block from Lilly Taylor and Audrey Pearce for the final point, Aledo went on a 4-0 run to close the fifth and deciding game as the Ladycats came back from a 2-0 deficit to take the next three games and defeat the Weatherford Lady Roos, 20-25, 16-25, 33-31, 26-24, 15-11 Tuesday night in a non-district volleyball match at the AHS gym.

The win raises the Ladycats’ record to 5-4.

Pearce, called up from the JV, recorded a match-high eight blocks, including the combination block with Taylor for the match-clinching point.

Setters Sarah Morehead and Maggie Wackerhagen combined for 38 assists, with Morehead dishing out 21 helpers.

Hannah Jones led the Ladycats at the net with 16 kills to go along with 17 digs, with Allie Lorance finishing with a match-high 21 digs. Alex Grooms added 12 kills with Daleigh Ellison finishing with 10. Ellison also registered four blocks.

Aledo’s sub-varsity teams swept Weatherford. The freshman team outlasted the Lady Roos, 26-24, 25-22, while the junior varsity cruised to a 25-16, 25-16 victory.

Aledo junior varsity hitter Molly Tucker fires a serve during the Ladycats’ 25-16, 25-16 victory over Weatherford Tuesday night at the AHS gym. Photo by Tony Eierdam
Aledo freshman team hitter Marissa Powell digs a serve as libero Rachel Lane gets into position during the Ladycats’ 26-24, 25-22 win over Weatherford Tuesday at Aledo. Photo by Tony Eierdam

 

