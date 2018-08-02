Weatherford water now available to Willow Park

Public Works officials from the cities of Weatherford and Willow Park met at Willow Park’s Well No. 8 site on Thursday, Aug 2 to turn on the flow of water from Weatherford to Willow Park.

The connection was originally made in 2001, but was only used for a short time.

The current flow is also temporary and is designed to give Willow Park some relief while the city rehabilitates its existing wells.

Water customers will not see a lot of difference on the consuming end. Stage 4 water restrictions remain in place until Willow Park can rehab the wells and stabilize its supply.

Willow Park Public Works Director Ramon Johnson said the city will fill and chlorinate the tank on the well site with Weatherford water. After about a day, the water will need to be submitted to the state for testing. Following additional processing, the city will then be able to draw on the Weatherford supply. Johnson said that process should be completed by Monday, Aug. 6.