203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature News

Weatherford water now available to Willow Park

9 hours ago
1 Min Read
Willow Park Director of Public Works Ramon Johnson, citi council member Amy Fennell, and poblic works field supervisor and scada operator Mike Westbrook are shown in the well house where Weatherford water will soon begin flowing to Willow Park residents.

Public Works officials from the cities of Weatherford and Willow Park met at Willow Park’s Well No. 8 site on Thursday, Aug 2 to turn on the flow of water from Weatherford to Willow Park.

The connection was originally made in 2001, but was only used for a short time.

The current flow is also temporary and is designed to give Willow Park some relief while the city rehabilitates its existing wells.

Water customers will not see a lot of difference on the consuming end. Stage 4 water restrictions remain in place until Willow Park can rehab the wells and stabilize its supply.

Willow Park Public Works Director Ramon Johnson said the city will fill and chlorinate the tank on the well site with Weatherford water. After about a day, the water will need to be submitted to the state for testing. Following additional processing, the city will then be able to draw on the Weatherford supply. Johnson said that process should be completed by Monday, Aug. 6.

Events Calendar

« August 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Fri 03

Agnes of God

August 3 @ 8:00 pm
Mon 06

Multi-Sport Camp

August 6 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mon 06

Rotary Club of Aledo

August 6 @ 11:30 am
Mon 06

Aledo Farmers Market

August 6 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wed 08

Chamber luncheon

August 8 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 09

Master Gardener training orientation

August 9 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 09

New Band Parent Social Hour

August 9 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 09

Q&A on Native Plants

August 9 @ 6:30 pm
Sat 11

NAACP Meeting

August 11 @ 11:00 am
Sun 12

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

August 12 @ 2:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: