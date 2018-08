Virginia Peterson

Virginia M. “Jini” Peterson, 80, beloved mother, grandmother, avid seamstress and quilt maker, died Saturday, August 11, 2018.

Jini was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Peterson, Sr.; Daughter, Donna M. (Boogie) Bissonnette.

She is survived by life partner, Doyle W. Stuard; children, John J. Peterson, Jr., Carol L. Howard, Carla A. Murphy, and Brian M. Peterson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Blossom, Billy Rinehart, and Johnny Rinehart; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Memorial Services were scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, at White’s Funeral Home Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086.

The Community News

August 17, 2018